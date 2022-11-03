Brown Burke calls for school issues to be addressed

St Andrew South Western Member of Parliament (MP) Angela Brown Burke says she intends to request a meeting with the education ministry and the leadership of schools in her constituency to address issues being faced at select institutions.

“I will not spend time enumerating some of the serious yet fundamental gaps that need to be addressed. I will not talk about the roof at Haile Selassie High School that needs fixing, nor the canteen at Tavares Gardens Primary that is now in need of serious repairs, I will not talk about the need for connectivity at Whitfield Primary and I won’t talk about the need of the ancillary staff at Cockburn Gardens for just a little place to shelter and sit throughout the day or about the need for St Peter Claver to be a part of the safe schools programme,” she detailed in her presentation to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Brown Burke said these issues are well documented by the schools and form part of their school improvement plans but a meeting is needed to ensure that the issues do not go unattended.

She commended the principals and teachers in her constituency for constantly going beyond the call of duty and looking out for the well-being and welfare of students.

The MP said in years gone by, political representatives were able to assist schools, including early childhood institutions, with infrastructure needs.

“That’s not possible anymore and the basic schools tell me that they are also now unable to get funds from CHASE [The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund] for this purpose, especially if they are not government-aided institutions. Where is the priority to ensure that more of our basic schools and early childhood centres are scoring better or doing better?” she questioned.

She referenced the most recent assessment report from the Early Childhood Commission, which found that only 27 per cent of schools in St Andrew scored 70 per cent and above.

Institutions are not assessed based on academic criteria but against the 12 standards that illustrate an institution’s overall operational performance.

Meanwhile, Brown Burke said education remains a priority for her and for the past five years she has been MP, she has assisted approximately 800 students annually with school fees, books, uniforms and other supplies.

Brown Burke said though it has been of tremendous assistance to them, there is still a largely unfulfilled void.

“Generally speaking, the government has not encouraged MPs to pay school fees from these funds, so much so that this special support and academic assistance could not be applied to school fees but what is the reality that our children face? We know that school fees are not mandatory but we also know that there are several schools that use all kinds of creative means to pressure the students,” she lamented.

The MP said some students are not allowed in classes if their fees are not paid while some principals have been cooperative and have not denied students an education.

She said the ministry needs to have a “realistic conversation” with principals about the payment of fees as schools cannot operate on thin air.

“Those schools that are likely to collect less fees from parents are the same ones most in need of the funds as they may not have parents or alumni who can help financially. That is the reality,” she remarked.

