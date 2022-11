From left: Jerome Griffiths, head of human resources, CIBC FirstCaribbean, and Renee Whitehorne, marketing manager, with colleague members of the bank’s Adopt-a-Cause Committee, declared an early Christmas at the SOS Children’s Village, Stony Hill, with gifts of new housewares and furnishings, including stoves, microwave ovens, bed linen and towels. The SOS Children’s Village, which is home to orphaned, abandoned and disadvantaged children, make it possible for them to enjoy family-based care.