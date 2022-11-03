Corporate Hands | LASCO rewards top-performing female PEP students

LASCO Distributors Limited’s Tracy-Ann Reid (right), category manager – consumer health, presents a cheque to six of the nine regional top-performing girls in the 2022 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination. The sponsorship was done by the CURVES brand of feminine hygiene products. CURVES is committed to empowering young ladies to achieve their fullest potential and be their best selves every day. From left: are Khloe Cole and Jozanne Thompson of Campion College; Najah Henry of Halland High; Lois Davis of Knox College; Brianna Jordon of Wolmer’s Girls; and Nadricka Campbell of Monetgo Bay High.