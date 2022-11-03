Earth Today | Expanding forest cover one hillside at a time

Scenes from the recent tree-planting efforts by Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, working in collaboration with the Forestry Department from which they adopted some 2.34 hectares in the Bull Head Forest Reserve in Clarendon.

The company planted some 900 seedlings on October 27 as part of the Forestry Department’s Adopt-a-Hillside programme and will plant others in the coming days.

The Adopt-a-Hillside programme is aimed at increasing participation of the private sector and non-government organisations in the maintenance and restoration of the island’s forest cover.