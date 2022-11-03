Investigations launched into discovery of deceased foetus at KPH

The Ministry of Health & Wellness said it has received a report of the discovery of a deceased foetus in the sewer at the Kingston Public Hospital.

According to preliminary information received, the foetus was discovered by a man cleaning the sewer underneath the basement of the hospital.

The health ministry said the matter has been reported to the police and investigations are now underway.

The public will be updated on the progress of those investigations, it noted.

The South East Regional Health Authority can be contacted for further information, said the ministry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.