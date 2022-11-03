NWA urges caution as traffic signals at Flankers,St James out of service

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the traffic signals located in the vicinity of the Jamaica Defence Force Outpost in Flankers, St James, are now out of commission.

Community relations officer for the NWA's western region, Janel Ricketts, says that a recent motor vehicle accident has resulted in significant damage to the hardware of the traffic signals, rendering the system inoperable.

The NWA says a team is working to have the issue resolved in the shortest possible time.

Ricketts is reminding road users that when the traffic signals are out of service, no one has the right of way.

Caution should therefore be taken in navigating the intersection.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWA's warning comes against the background of traffic accidents occurring at the location, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.