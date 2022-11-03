Two charged in St Ann over gun attack

The police in St Ann have charged two men over a gun attack on another.

Charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm are Marlon Guy, otherwise called 'Chopper', a 25-year-old higgler of Windsor Road, St Ann's Bay, and Wiseman Treasure, otherwise called 'Breech', a 20-year-old welder of Windsor Road in St Ann's Bay.

The incident happened along Windsor Road in St Ann's Bay, St Ann on Thursday, October 13.

The police report that the complainant was walking along the roadway when two men confronted him.

Treasure allegedly brandished a firearm and shot the complainant in his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

Guy and Treasure were subsequently charged as they were positively pointed out on an identification parade on Tuesday, November 01, 2022.

Their court dates are being finalised.

