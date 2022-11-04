31-y-o man with unknown illness seeks help

CHRISTOPHER GARDENER was once a cheerful young man who has always been determined to work and earn his way through life.

But two years ago, he fell ill and as a result, his health, and life as he knew it, took a sharp turn for the worse.

Gardener previously operated a Toyota Coaster bus, but has been unable to work after falling ill and is now confined to his residence in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

On a daily basis his life is disrupted by acute chest pains, sore throat, shortness of breath, persistent indigestion and weight loss, among other respiratory and digestive issues.

Speaking with a strained voice on Thursday during a Gleaner interview, the 31-year-old stated that he was unsure of how he had developed the illness.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He explained that he first thought that something was wrong when he began to experience symptoms pointing to gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as acid reflux. This can also cause heart burn and upper abdominal or chest pain.

However, he soon dismissed the malady due to the length of time that he has been experiencing the symptoms.

After visiting the doctor’s office, he was informed that he needed to do an endoscopy. Gardener, who is currently unemployed, said he is seeking public assistance to help pay for the test to be conducted at the University Hospital of the West Indies, which will cost $56,000, so that doctors can determine the source of his suffering.

“I just need help because I like to work, I like to go out and try help myself. I am not a bad person. I just really need help to know what’s really going on inside my body,” he pleaded.

Every hour that Gardener lives is greeted with anxiety and uncertainty, as he often wonders whether he will survive to see another day.

“It’s like every day I wake up, it’s like a struggle to me. Majority of time I end up at KPH (Kingston Public Hospital), because I am scared; because oxygen is life and when you feel like you [are] not breathing, you going to be scared,” he expressed.

Despite many efforts to remain mentally strong, Gardener said he is particularly concerned about his 63-year-old mother, who is afflicted with hypertension and is also worried about his health.

“Sometime me feel like is my last this, to tell you the God almighty truth. I never use to feel like this, so all of this experience right now, I feel uncomfortable,” he said.

Those willing to help Christopher Gardener can contact him via telephone or WhatsApp at (876) 707-1618/ (876) 475-3337.

A deposit can also be made to the savings account in the name of Christal McHugh at the Bank of Nova Scotia UWI branch: a/c #404240153

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com