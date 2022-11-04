Bodies found following house fire in Norwood, St James

The St James police are probing the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered following a house fire in Hendon, Norwood, Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified by the alias 'Mokey' and 'Shane'.

It is believed that the men were killed and then the house was set ablaze, according to the police at the scene.

A police-military team, including senior detectives, came to the scene.

It is reported that fire was seen coming from the premises some time around 1 a.m. but the police were not alerted until shortly after 8 a.m.

The fire department was also summoned and upon arrival at the scene, firefighters carried out cooling-down operations.

The bodies of the two men were found during a search of the rubbles.

- Hopeton Bucknor

