Central Jamaica Entrepreneurship programme transforming lives

The Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative Youth Entrepreneurship (CJSDI) training programme started last year as a strategic response to the debilitating challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus.

The programme started with 40 participants exposed to business management and processes, bookkeeping, food processing in which they learn how to convert fruits and vegetables into natural juices through RADA (Rural Agricultural Development Authority). They were also engaged by the tax department on filing tax returns.

This year saw a second batch of 52 participants with 41 staying the course, graduating last month.

The new cohort will be monitored for a period of one year to encourage them to remain in business.

Commenting on the initiative Damion Young, conceptualiser and managing director of CJSDI, said the programme which was done in partnership with Barita Foundation, HEART Trust NSTA, Scientific Research Council (SRC), RADA, Jamaica Business Development Corporation and Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) was started to empower youth in Manchester and bring them closer to their own dreams for personal improvement and wealth creation.

“They are in the process of applying to both HEART Trust and Barita for grant funding which will be used to acquire raw materials, tools, major equipment and all services that they will need to enhance their businesses,” he informed.

Young shared also that several of the participants were not aware of the existence of agencies such as the SRC, or even that they too, in spite of being young persons, could engage with the COJ and register a business.

Young said part of the catalyst for the initiative came from his own personal observation on some of the challenges rural youths were facing as he said they had more difficulty than their urban counterparts accessing resources and opportunities.

“The initiative is not about replacing agencies of government, but instead we seek to provide a coordinating effort to reach youth who would have not otherwise known about some of the myriad opportunities or be encouraged to access same,” he stated.

For the second batch, Young noted that it was a bit different as this time around a partnership was inked with the Barita Foundation.

“The signing with Barita saw an investment of $5 million which should enhance the experience as well as support the trainees with inputs – tools and equipment,” he said.

A very satisfied Young said he is confident the goals for the training were met as he noted that it was all about providing technical know-how to start businesses, and not just any business, but businesses that were resilient, productive, and able to make them wealthy, giving them an alternative to negatives such as lottery scamming, extortion, other forms of criminality, or even idleness.

“At the end of the day, it is all about empowering our youth to believe in themselves so they can excel and confidently seize their places in the world and make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” said Young.

