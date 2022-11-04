Drive-by shooting near Alpha Primary

A man escaped injury after coming under a gun attack along South Camp Road in Kingston Friday morning.

The attack was carried out by men on a motorcycle.

A car was hit by bullets during the incident.

The attack happened near Alpha Primary School, which caused parents and students to take cover.

So too did vendors.

The shooting has left persons shaken.

The roadway has since been cordoned off by the police as investigators comb the area.

- Andre Williams

