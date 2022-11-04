Garvey Maceo-Manchester clash postponed

The much-anticipated ISSA daCosta Cup round of 16 clash between defending champions Garvey Maceo and Manchester High has been called off due to a water-logged field at Glenmuir High School.

Referee Neressa Goldson and her crew made the decision after a field inspection which showed the majority of the playing surface was covered in water after heavy, persistent rain in the Clarendon area.

The Gleaner understands that the teams will make another attempt to complete the fixture on Saturday at a venue to be decided by the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)

Manchester High are on four points from two games in Group one with Garvey Maceo on a point from their two games.

