JLP gov’t busy correcting PNP’s mismanagement, claims Krystal Lee

ST ANN NORTH Western Member of Parliament Krystal Lee says the ruling Jamaica Labour Party Government has been forced to work harder to correct much of the mismanagement that characterised that of the previous People’s National Party administration.

“If they were doing what they should have done eighteen years ago, we wouldn’t have to be working so much now,” charged Lee, who was speaking on Sunday at the Clarendon South Eastern constituency conference held at the Vere Technical High School in Hayes.

“We’re talking about the 50 garbage trucks that are on their way... if they (the PNP) had left more garbage trucks in the system when we took over, we [would not have] to buy one batch of garbage trucks previously, and we had to buy another set, because they left none in the system... hardly anything to work with, Labourites. So, [it] is our government now [that is] having to be spending here, spending there, spending everywhere,” said Lee, adding that the PNP had failed miserably in carrying out its mandate.

“But we are not a government of excuses. We realise what needs to be done, and we’re getting it done, and it’s about work, and about results,” added Lee.

According to Lee, the JLP administration is making unprecedented changes, citing a significant increase in road rehabilitation projects and infrastructural upgrades across the country.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Their (PNP) government 18 years ago was not releasing the funds and focusing on those things...,” argued Lee, before lauding Clarendon South Eastern Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Jr as a hard-working representative who remains relentless in his efforts to advocate on behalf of and bring a better quality of life to the people of his constituency.

“People nuh fool. People know work when them see work, and people know working government nuh care what distractions may come. They see work happening in the health sector, education sector. Look how much rural communities under USF (Universal Service Fund) and the Ministry of Science and Technology getting free Wi-Fi like never before. Every single constituency across Jamaica are to get three Wi-Fi hotspots,” said Lee to frantic, bell-tolling supporters.

“Never get derailed from the path of victory, from the path of prosperity, from the path of ensuring that your hard-working leaders remain in government, so they can continue to work for you, and the people of Jamaica,” Lee urged supporters.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com