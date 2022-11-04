Ky-Mani Marley charged in Florida for driving on suspended licence

Ky-Mani Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, was arrested yesterday in Florida for driving on a suspended licence.

Marley, 46, an actor and a musician, was arrested by the Pembroke Pines Police Department during a traffic stop.

The Gleaner understands that Marley was trying to post bail last night.

Today, Carey Codd, Senior Public Information Officer at the Broward Sheriff Office Public Information Office, confirmed reports of the arrest and told The Gleaner that jail records showed that Marley is out of custody.

In the state of Florida, the first time a persons is caught driving with a suspended licence, it is considered a second-degree misdemeanour that can come with a 60-day jail sentence and a fine of up to US$500.

A second offence could put a person in jail for up to one year with a fine of up to US$1,000.

If an offender gets a third conviction it could result in a third-degree felony charge. The penalty is up to five years in prison and a US$5,000 fine.

Marley notably starred in the 2002 movie Shottas.

In 2001, he received a Grammy Award nomination for his album, Many More Roads.

-Andre Williams

