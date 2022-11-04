Man shot and injured off Maxfield Avenue

A man was shot and injured by masked gunmen along Fitzgerald Avenue, off Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew, Friday morning.

He's now in hospital nursing multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime scene investigators are combing the area.

