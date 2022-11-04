MP Guy lauds education focus, blasts JPS

St Mary Central Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Morais Guy has given himself a pat on the back for his investments in education through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Guy, who was making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Wednesday, pointed out that, even before the advent of the CDF, the constituency has always provided tertiary assistance bursaries to students attending college and university through funding from the MP, private sector, and friends.

“The record will show that Central St Mary spends a significant amount of CDF towards education, and last year has not been any different, “Guy told Parliament.

Guy added: “A total of $6 million, the maximum that we can spend on education, was allocated this year, providing more than 100 bursaries for tertiary students and, with the additional $3 million under the Jamaica 60 programme, went a far way in giving additional assistance in terms of book vouchers.”

ADDITIONAL SPACE

He highlighted the educational achievements of St Mary High School, which, he said is able to compete with many schools in the rural and urban areas - thus ranking it among the top 10 schools (high schools) in Jamaica. He, however, noted that, despite its success in academics, the school is in need of additional classroom space. .

“And, for the past three years, the school has been asking the Ministry of Education and Youth for additional space, and even a 2020 commitment to give one additional temporary classroom to be funded by the ministry has been aborted. This, Madam Speaker, is untenable and I am hereby calling on the Ministry of Education to assist in this respect and make good on its commitment for St Mary High School.

“Recently, the school also started another programme in conjunction with the University of Delaware, wherein sixth formers are doing an associate degree online along with their usual CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) courses, and will matriculate with qualifications which will significantly shorten their course at the bachelor’s level with that institution, but will also provide credit for courses at other major universities both locally and internationally, because of the accreditation programme of these courses, “ he added.

Guy also spoke about the need for additional classrooms at Horace Clarke High School, which, he says has been requesting assistance for the past 10 years. He said the administrators had resorted to building wooden structures with assistance from technical students and funding from their MP. He said he is comforted, however, by the fact that news has emerged that the 2024 budget year will be their year to get assistance.

He further told Parliament that several roads in his constituency, including those from Highgate to Palmetto, Palmetto to Post Road, Port Maria to Islington, Islington to Water Valley, Ballards Valley to Hampstead, Hampstead to Sandside, and Trinity to Free Hill, are in need of major repairs.

SINGLE-PHASE POWER

The lawmaker, who spoke at length, also blasted the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), saying it had lost the trust and confidence of the people of St Mary Central. The MP told Parliament that JPS has failed to restore power to consumers in a timely manner, as stipulated by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

“Many small shops operators have had their frozen meat, primarily chicken back, which is sold to the poorer class, perish, due to these long delays in restoring power. The Government is also culpable in this. The State owns 20 per cent of JPS and shares in the profit of that company. So, when the company decides to cut the [size] of the service crew to make more profit, then government has to step in to protect the citizens of this country,” Guy said.

“Most water systems in my constituency depend on JPS for power for their pumps. It is really heart-rending when you get a reason why some areas are without water. It is because JPS is only providing single-phase power to the pump station. Things happen, but JPS takes a long time to correct this.”

In closing his presentation, Guy also lashed out at commercial banks, which he said are forcing customers, including the elderly, into long queues to access service.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com