Performance-based promotion for correctional officers

An adjustment has been made to the promotion policy of the Department of Correctional Services with the movement of officers up the ranks now based on performance.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, said that the new policy, which is in effect, will ensure that the hard work of correctional officers is met with the requisite level of acceleration through the system.

“For those of you who join this organisation, giving hard work and your dedication and commitment will be the basis on which you rise up the ranks,” he said.

“No longer will it be at the whims and fancies of a senior officer … we are changing that. Hard work must be met with relevant elevation through the service,” he stressed.

Mayne was delivering the keynote address at the department's staff awards ceremony held recently at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

He noted that training and development will be a standard feature of the organisation once an officer is enrolled and enlisted.

He urged the correctional officers to discharge their duties with integrity and a commitment to rehabilitate those who enter the correctional system.

“Expose them to the various programmes that make them a better man and woman, so that when they leave the correctional system, they can return to society as productive citizens,” he said.

- JIS News

