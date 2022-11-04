Several injured in major Melrose Hill Bypass crash
Published:Friday | November 4, 2022 | 12:12 PM
At least three people were killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Melrose Hill Bypass in Manchester this morning.
First responders are now at the scene.
The crash involved a taxi and a van.
Both vehicles had several passengers aboard.
According to eyewitnesses, the taxi was travelling along the roadway when the van reportedly broke the one-way and collided with the car.
Several persons in both vehicles sustained injuries.
The crash has caused a traffic pileup along the busy roadway.
