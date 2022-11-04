Several injured in major Melrose Hill Bypass crash

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Melrose Hill Bypass in Manchester this morning.

First responders are now at the scene.

The crash involved a taxi and a van.

Both vehicles had several passengers aboard.

According to eyewitnesses, the taxi was travelling along the roadway when the van reportedly broke the one-way and collided with the car.

Several persons in both vehicles sustained injuries.

The crash has caused a traffic pileup along the busy roadway.

