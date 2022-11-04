Fri | Nov 4, 2022

Several injured in major Melrose Hill Bypass crash

Published:Friday | November 4, 2022 | 12:12 PM
Several persons in both vehicles sustained injuries in the crash. - Ricardo Makyn photo.

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Melrose Hill Bypass in Manchester this morning.

First responders are now at the scene.

The crash involved a taxi and a van.

Both vehicles had several passengers aboard.

According to eyewitnesses, the taxi was travelling along the roadway when the van reportedly broke the one-way and collided with the car.

Several persons in both vehicles sustained injuries.

The crash has caused a traffic pileup along the busy roadway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.