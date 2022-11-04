UWI graduate recounts juggle struggle of school and work

A full-time student, full-time employee, exchange student and student representative, Briana Edwards did it all.

The 22-year-old Montego Bay High School alumna now proudly holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and a double minor in psychology and management studies with first-class honours from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

Edwards had always been a high achiever, copping awards at her school and then at the national level when she placed 10th in the island for her performance in CAPE literatures in English Unit 1.

The stellar student had aspirations of pursuing law, architecture, actuarial science, or social work, after attending Montego Bay Community College for sixth form.

She struggled to decide on a course of study but settled on her major after a conversation with a relative who outlined that human-resource professionals are needed in all industries.

Edwards was sold on the idea but, aware of her family’s financial situation, she told her mother that she would take a gap year to work and save money to finance her studies.

But her mother disagreed and decided to take a credit union loan to pay the first year’s tuition.

Edwards had applied for a number of scholarships in her first year, as she needed to cover hall fees and daily expenses. She was unsuccessful.

However, she received financial support during the times when she needed them most.

She was the recipient of Lainey’s Education Grant for Montego Bay High School past students in years two and three, Hastings Needy Grant, the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission Grant, and the Tryall Fund Scholarship.

Edwards began working full-time as a customer service representative at itel BPO at the start of her second year. Furthermore, COVID-19 had pushed classes online and so she found it much easier to balance school and work, which was also remote at the time.

GREAT SUPPORT SYSTEM

She told The Gleaner that her parents and siblings always prayed for her and she also had supportive friends who studied with her into the wee hours of the morning.

“My parents also comforted me in times when I would beat up on myself when I did not get the grades I expected. They would tell me that they saw that I tried very hard and remind me that a low grade should not stop me from aiming higher,” she recounted.

During her tenure at The UWI, she served as block representative, cultural and entertainment affairs chairperson (CEAC) on Mary Seacole Hall, and CEAC for the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The first semester of her final year was spent at the University of Winnipeg in Canada, where she completed four courses and a fifth online at The UWI.

“The exchange programme required me to pay my UWI tuition and secure funding to cover living and miscellaneous expenses. I applied for the Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program and I got CDN$7,700 from that scholarship. So, when I got to Canada, I didn’t have to think about those expenses. And, at the end of the semester, I got the remainder of the money that I didn’t use,” she said.

While in Canada, Edwards maintained her job in Jamaica, carried out as many of her duties as hall chair, and also became a proctor, with her main role being to invigilate students during exams.

MENTAL BREAKDOWNS

Edwards said her courses there proved to be more challenging as they were mainly research-based.

“I had many mental breakdowns because it was hard coping with the changes like the weather and writing style. I knew I was good enough, but when I was exposed to some of my classmates, I felt like I wasn’t smart enough,” she recalled.

Reflecting on the day when she logged on to the academic portal and realised that her degree had been awarded, she said she was grateful and relieved to have completed it within the general three-year time frame.

“All I could think about is how resilient I was. I really pushed through a lot of challenges and self-doubt,” she said.

The UWI grad is job hunting and hopes to pursue a master’s degree in Canada in conflict resolution or transitional justice.

