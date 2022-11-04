Youths to laud honourees at CCRP Living Legacy Awards

Challenged by 2021 Living Legacy Honouree Professor Peter Figueroa to include young people in their activities, the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) will this year have three young people read the citations at the Living Legacy Awards Luncheon.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 10 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The readers are Racquel Simpson, Zahra Boxill and Brandon Howlett.

There are 11 recipients of the CCRP Living Legacy Award this year: Winniefred Chambers-Dyer; Beryl Chevannes; Howard Hamilton; Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson; Eleanor Jones; Peter Mais; Ambassador Aloun Ndombet-Assamba; Dr Blossom O’Meally-Nelson; Claudette Richardson-Pious; Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan; and Dr Arnoldo Ventura.

Head of the Living Legacy Awards Committee Vilma McDonald said the committee was pleased to honour the awardees who had given exemplary service and embodied the call for vision in their various accomplishments. “Now, more than ever, we need models of selflessness and service for the greater good,” she said. “We are proud to highlight the work and the patriotic character of our fellow Jamaicans.”

CCRP founder and Executive Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin said the honourees were nominated by CCRP members and were a tremendous inspiration to all Jamaicans in this, the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence. “The 2022 awardees all have a distinguished record of service and have given their very best in the cause of advancing our beloved country,” she commented.

The Living Legacy Awards were first presented in 2012 to Jamaicans from across the social and professional spectrum who have made significant contributions to nation building.

Honourees are innovators in their respective fields or initiators of programmes of profound importance who have gone beyond the call of duty and displayed exemplary service and dedication in their fields of endeavour.