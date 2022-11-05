Curfew imposed in sections of Kingston Eastern

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern police division.

The security measure began at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 04, and will continue until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 06.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

SOUTH: Along St Patrick Road from Oliver Road to Wareika Road.

EAST: Along Wareika Road from St Patrick Road running along an imaginary line 40 metres north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

WEST: Along Oliver Road from St Patrick Road extending along an imaginary line 40 metres north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

NORTH: Along an imaginary line running 40 metres north, parallel to the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

