GoodHeart | EduFocal to renovate Joyce Robinson Hall at Tom Redcam Library

In recognition of Library Information Week, EduFocal, a social learning organisation for Primary Exit Profile students in Jamaica and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate students in the Caribbean, has announced plans to renovate the Joyce Robinson Hall at the Tom Redcam Library located in St Andrew.

The renovation is part of the larger partnership between EduFocal Limited and the Jamaica Library Service (JLS). The relationship between both entities includes, but is not limited to, the provision of free Internet access, training of JLS staff, and earmarke spaces for students to attend virtual classes through the EduFocal Academy virtual platform and other supplementary programmes.

According to Gordon Swaby, chief executive officer and founder of EduFocal Limited, additionally, through private sector partners, the JLS will benefit from marketing, sponsorship, and financial support to improve the delivery of services.

“The library plays an important role in advancing the educational welfare in Jamaica. The Joyce Robinson Hall is a hub for many important library initiatives, and while this project is about refurbishing the hall, we are largely focused on working with the JLS to improve and transform all libraries across Jamaica,” Swaby said.

According to Swaby, through their Learning Centre initiative, EduFocal will work with the JLS to offer a physical space for important educational initiatives islandwide.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

EduFocal Limited recently toured the Joyce Robinson Hall in preparation for the renovation and presented tokens of appreciation to 27 library and information professionals at the Tom Redcam Library in recognition of their service to nation-building.

EduFocal Limited (EF) is a home-grown Jamaican educational technology (EdTech) company with entrenched roots in the online learning space. They have created platforms and content that empower learners to develop skills and competencies that facilitate a promising future.

At the signing of the partnership between EduFocal Limited and JLS, Swaby said the project’s first phase would involve outfitting the hall with air conditioning and painting. Phase two will include flooring and roofing work.

“I believe that the JLS plays a crucial role in providing opportunities for educational development; as such, EduFocal Limited investing in infrastructural development means that we are doing our part in reaching Jamaica’s 2030 vision,” he said.

“We believe this project will benefit all library users as they will have a more comfortable and conducive space to be productive in,” Swaby said.

Library Week was held under the theme, ‘Library Still A Keep’, and took place from October 31 to November 4.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com