Jamaican fishermen in Colombia could be back home by next week

The 34 Jamaican fishermen held in Colombia on allegations of illegal fishing may be back home come Saturday, November 12.

In a statement this morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith said that the Colombian and Jamaican Governments will conduct a joint operation to return the crew of the vessel to Jamaica, which will result in a meeting between the coast guards of both countries for the transfer of the crew, at an agreed point on the high seas.

Johnson Smith advised that by Friday, November 4, arrangements had been put in place on the Jamaican side for the transfer to take place on Saturday, November 5.

But, she said that the Colombian authorities have requested additional time and have now proposed November 12.

“We are looking forward to the safe return of these Jamaican nationals who understandably want to be back home with their families. As a Ministry and with our partners the Ministry of Agriculture and the JDF [Jamaica Defence Force, we will continue to work towards this goal,” said Johnson Smith.

The foreign minister advised that on October 19, 2022, her Ministry was informed by the JDF that a Jamaican fishing vessel, registered under the name Hope-On, had been detained in Colombian waters by the Colombian authorities.

A total of 36 persons were reported to be on board the vessel, she said.

Johnson Smith noted that on October 20 the Ministry enlisted the assistance of Jamaica's Embassy in Bogota to ascertain details of the incident, to commence the requisite verification of the Jamaican nationality of the crew, and to determine their needs.

She also shared that reports from the Colombian authorities stated that 6,430 kilogrammes of parrot fish were found in the vessel, and that it was established that a total of 41 persons were on the vessel.

Johnson Smith said that on November 2, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) completed the verification process, indicating that 34 are Jamaicans, one is Honduran, and six are nationals of the Dominican Republic.

The Minister said, “The owner, who operates a commercial fishing enterprise, advised that he was seeing to the needs of the crew who were not in jail, but living on the vessel. He also indicated that he had retained the services of a lawyer in Colombia and hoped to secure arrangements to have the vessel released and the crew to sail it back to Jamaica."

Johnson Smith further expressed, “The Ministry, aware of the risks and concerned about the welfare of the individuals, enquired further of the Colombian authorities as to whether such a process could be possible. It was confirmed, however, that the vessel had been seized and would be sold as provided for in Colombian law, and that while the captain would be detained to face charges in Colombia, they would still keep the offer open to transport the other members of the crew to a point agreed with the JDF.”

During her contribution to the State of the Nation debate in the Senate yesterday, Johnson Smith reiterated her call made to fishermen and boat owners, saying, “Owners and fishermen need to recognise that times have changed and countries have changed their laws. Illegal fishing is a major international issue. Vessels are seized and crew are liable to be imprisoned. We are grateful that in this case the whole crew has not been detained.”

She continued, “Owners, operators and fishers need to fish responsibly in Jamaican waters. Boat owners also need to insure their vessels, not only for damage but for loss and seizure and also for the care and protection of their crew.”

The Minister announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade would be working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to establish a policy on such matters going forward.

