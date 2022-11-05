PICA’s technology focus to enhance customer service

WASHINGTON, DC:

The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is to implement a new customer relations management system at the island’s two international airports which will enhance the agency’s ability to provide a better quality of service to persons entering Jamaica.

This was the word from Andrew Wynter, PICA’s chief executive officer, as he addressed members of the diaspora on the online programme ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC on Thursday, October 27.

According to Wynter the system will include the installation of electronic gates at the international airports for Jamaicans coming into the island which will enable them to be processed much faster by immigration and lessen the time they have to wait at arrivals.

He said that, already, PICA has installed automated kiosks at the island’s airports, which has resulted in passengers being processed and exiting the airport at a much faster rate.

He added that the passenger declaration form has been digitised and is accessible online and there is now a system for online passport renewal for adults. He said the process is very simple and, once completed, applicants will have their new passport within 20 days.

He noted that, over the past two years, PICA has implemented a programme called ‘Access Jamaica’, aimed at improving service to members of the diaspora.

“This is where we send a full team to various states in the US, London and Canada, which helps the various diplomatic missions as well as members of the diaspora.”

“We know that, since the pandemic, the demands have increased and, in light of this, the agency has been working very hard to provide services and to complement our missions overseas so that they can provide the services to members of the diaspora,” Wynter said.

NON-IMMIGRANT VISA APPLICANTS

Meanwhile, the audience was assured that concerns about wait times for persons applying for non-immigrant visas would soon be relieved.

Non-immigrant visa unit chief in the consulate section of the United States embassy in Kingston, Jeff Osweiler, says the waiting time for non-immigrant visa applicants attending the US embassy in Kingston has been reduced from a backlog of 800 days to an estimated 150 days, and the numbers are getting lower over time.

He says there was an improvement in the service with the return in the number of staff which had been reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and which had placed a damper on the services offered by the embassy.

Jamaican’s ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, disclosed that on a recent visit to the United States State Department, she was informed that five new consular officers would be posted in Jamaica.

This, she said, was good news as it will help in reducing the numbers of visa applicants to the US embassy who must brave the long lines on a daily basis.

Jamaican immigration attorney in Washington DC, Simone Williams, was on hand to assist the audience in clarifying matters on different types of work visas.

‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ enables Jamaicans at home and abroad to communicate directly with the ambassador about current Jamaica /USA bilateral matters and to stay informed about the Government of Jamaica’s policies and programmes, as well as the embassy’s activities.