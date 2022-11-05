Two men fatally shot in police confrontation in St James

Two men were shot and killed during a confrontation with the police in Dallas, Glendevon, St James, Friday night.

The police say two illegal guns along with ammunition were also seized.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Commanding officer for St James, Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis says the security forces were conducting an operation in the area when around 10:30 p.m. the team came under attack.

Ellis says the fire was returned and when the shooting ended two men were found dead.

He says two illegal guns, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine and a revolver, were also recovered, which he says has been secured by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

And Ellis says that based on the discovery of a trail of blood that led to Sun Valley Road in the area, it is believed that one of the cronies of the deceased gunmen was also hit in the firefight.

But, he says the suspect has not turned up at hospital.

Ellis says secondary operations are now being conducted in the community.

The no-nonsense cop appealed to the relatives of gunmen to encourage them to give up their life of crime.

“If it is that they decide not to hear, then you would have done your best. As the security forces, we cannot relent and we will enforce the laws and if duck won't lef pond, pond will lef duck,” he warned.

Ellis also appealed to persons in possession of illegal firearms to take up the gun amnesty.

“As the parish continues its push to reduce the incidents of serious and violent crimes through Operation Restlessness 2, the security forces are stepping up the intelligence-driven operations aimed at targeting criminal suspects in the parish,” he said.

Already, 120 illegal guns have been recovered in St James since the start of the year.

- Janet Silvera

