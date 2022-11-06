The University of the West Indies (UWI) bestowed the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on businessman Adam Stewart (right) for his work as an entrepreneur and a philanthropist during its graduation ceremony yesterday. Here he is being presented with the instrument by Chancellor Robert Bermudez. Stewart was among 16 persons who were awarded honorary degrees during UWI’s graduation ceremonies across its five campuses, held in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.