Farmer murdered in Westmoreland

A St Elizabeth farmer was murdered in Old Bay, White House, Westmoreland, Saturday night.

He is 35-year-old Anakie Green, who is from New Town in Black River, St Elizabeth.

The police report that about 9:20 p.m. Green was in a section of Old Bay when he was ambushed by armed men who shot him multiple times in the upper body.

Residents alerted the police, and upon on arrival, Green was discovered lying on his back in blood suffering from gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

