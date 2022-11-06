Provide youth with skills, opportunities to thrive

Do you involve children and youth in activities that can help to develop their social and emotional competencies?

Which are these activities?

Russian-born American psychologist Urie Bronfenbrenner (1979) developed the human ecology theory/ecological model of human development. He postulated that child and adolescent development is influenced by various social systems such as families, peer groups, school, community organisations/culture, and the Internet, etc. It is through interactions with these various social systems that children and youth form their identities and develop lasting values and competencies. Bronfenbrenner pointed out that interaction with the various social systems is reciprocal. This means that development doesn’t just happen to children and youth, but they also influence these social systems through their choices, voices, and participation in their own growth and development.

As youth workers and practitioners in schools, communities, and other formal or informal groups, deliberate efforts must be made to ensure that children and youth are active participants in their own development. First and foremost, ensure that children and youth develop a sense of agency to have the requisite knowledge, skills, and attitudes to participate in meaningful ways. This means ensuring that children develop the social and emotional competencies needed to have a positive self-concept, emotional awareness and management skills, social skills, decision-making skills, and problem solving skills. These skills and competencies will help to develop resilience and good decision-making skills despite their environments/circumstances.

The second layer of youth engagement and participation is to ensure that youth have a voice in matters of concern to them. This is one of the founding principles in the Child Care and Protection Act (2004). This can be achieved by providing opportunities for children and youth to take on responsibilities and contribute to making personal and collective decisions that affect them. For example, allowing children and youth to voice their opinions in family meetings, class meetings, club meetings, church meetings. Giving students roles and responsibilities at home, in class, in church and in communities can have a positive and lasting impact on child and youth development. Providing opportunities for children and youth to join social clubs, uniformed groups, service clubs, leadership groups such as student councils, and prefect bodies can go a long way in helping them to develop the confidence and competence they need to do well in school and the wider society.

Children and youth can contribute positively at various levels of the society. As caregivers and youth-development practitioners, let us ensure that we provide children and youth with the competencies, support, services, and opportunities they need to thrive!

- Anisa Wilson Smith is regional chair (Middlesex) of the Jamaica Professional Youth Workers Association (JPYWA). Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com.