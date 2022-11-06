Two bike taxi operators in Hanover hospitalised after gun attack

Two bike taxi operators are now nursing gunshot wounds in hospital after coming under an attack at an establishment in Orange Bay, Hanover, on Sunday morning.

The men, ages 22 and 42, who are from the community of Logwood, are in serious but stable conditions.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m.

It is reported that the men were among persons at the establishment when they were pounced upon by two men armed with handguns, who opened fire.

Both men were hit and their attackers fled on foot into the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were called to the scene and the injured men were taken to hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.