We are constantly thinking but have we ever pondered on where do thoughts originate from?

Let’s look at this scenario: You have just left your house and suddenly you think, “Did I remember to turn off the stove?” or “Did I lock the front door?”

Similarly, when we want to sleep at night, we are distracted by so many thoughts of how the day went, or start anticipating how the next day will be. What is the source of these thoughts? It is usually when we try to take control of our thoughts, we realise just how little control we have over this cognitive process. However, to channelise our thoughts, it is essential to know the process.

As conscience beings, live life on three levels – physical, the gross level; mind, the subtle level; and soul, the spiritual level. Mind is the source of all thoughts and generates thoughts based on the inputs of physical sensory organs. The five senses – sight, smell, sound, touch and taste - manifest the thought processes. The quantity and quality of our thoughts depend on us, the master of the mind.

So, it is crucial to spend some time each day reflecting on these thoughts (without prejudice and objectively). Therein lies the first and critical step in overcoming any negativity we wish get rid of.

Our life becomes what our thought process is. So always remember that the true master is not the mind itself, but you are the master of the mind.

Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org