Woman killed, three others injured in Hanover crash

A pharmacist assistant was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash along the Salt Creek main road in Orange Bay, Hanover, Saturday night.

She is 42-year-old Shermaine Brown, who was a resident of Orange Bay in the parish.

Reports from the Green Island police are that about 11:30 p.m. Brown was among passengers travelling in a Toyota Noah bus from the direction of Negril to Green Island.

On reaching a section of the Salt Creek main road, the driver of a Toyota Premio motor car reportedly failed to keep left and collided with the Noah bus.

Brown and two other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The others were admitted in serious condition.

The driver of the Premio motor car, who also sustained injuries, was taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover, where he was admitted.

- Hopeton Bucknor

