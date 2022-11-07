35 killed last week, murder tally climbs to 1,329

Thirty-five people were killed in Jamaica last week in one of the bloodiest seven-day periods since the start of the year.

This brings the national murder tally to 1,329 as at November 5, 2022.

It represents an eight per cent year on year increase in homicides, 98 more than the 1,231 recorded for the corresponding period in 2021.

Of the 19 police divisions, St James, 181; Westmoreland, 126; St Catherine North, 124; St Andrew South, 121; and St Catherine South, 105, are the top five most murderous divisions.

Portland has the fewest murders with 10, a 38 per cent reduction when compared to the period under review in 2021.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Shootings, injured persons and rape cases have declined year on year.

Robberies and break-ins have increased by 20 and nine per cent, respectively.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.