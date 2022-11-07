Antigua's DPP to appear in Jamaican court today for alleged fraudulent conversion

Jamaican attorney Anthony Armstrong, who is the director of public prosecutions in Antigua, is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today in relation to charges of fraudulent conversion.

The charges stem from the sale of three properties 18 years ago in Jamaica, in which Armstrong represented the complainant, who was the vendor.

Armstrong flew into the island last week Saturday in relation to the complaint and was charged by the police.

He is on bail in the sum of $500,000 with surety and is being represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman.

Armstrong is contending that he is not guilty of the charges because the proceeds of the sale were paid over to the complainant's father, who he had authorised to be his agent, while he was incarcerated in the USA.

Armstrong said one of the properties was owned by the complainant and his cousin.

Commenting further, Armstrong said since the complainant came back to Jamaica about two years ago he has been receiving numerous threats from the complainant.

He said the complainant told him that he was going to "dutty up" his name and cause him to lose his job.

The complainant had reported Armstrong to the General Legal Council (GLC) over the matter.

The Disciplinary Committee of the GLC found in February that Armstrong was guilty of professional misconduct for signing a document for a client who was not present.

Wildman said Armstrong was appealing the committee's ruling in relation to the signing of the document.

