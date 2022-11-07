Be proactive in kidney screening, urges Tufton

WESTERN BUREAU:

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is appealing to get early screening for kidney disease in order to reduce their chances of suffering renal failure later on, especially with an estimated 900 persons needing dialysis treatment annually.

Tufton made the call on Friday while touring the Renal Unit at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James, where there are currently 18 dialysis machines to provide care for approximately 104 kidney patients.

“We have to encourage Jamaicans to do more screening so they detect early whether or not they have kidney-related issues, and therefore can be treated, so they do not need the extreme situation of being treated through being dialysed. We want to encourage Jamaicans to go to their health centres, to go to their doctor, and as part of the screening process, examine their kidney function so they know what can be done to sustain them,” said Tufton.

“There are 18 dialysis machines here (at the CRH), and there are 104 patients that are being treated at least twice a week. The real challenge, despite the best efforts, is that we have a waiting list of 400-500 because renal issues, based on lifestyle and based on consumption habits, are a major challenge that is developing into a crisis in the country,” Tufton added. “Based on statistics I have seen, you are talking about up to 900 persons nationally requiring this sort of treatment on a yearly basis. And it is an increasing number, which means that even with your best efforts to add more machines, you are always going to have a waiting list.”

Last July, the Ministry of Health and Wellness undertook a study into the level of salt consumption among Jamaicans, which has been linked to several non-communicable diseases.

MANY UNAWARE

It has been estimated, including as recently as June this year, that approximately 300,000 Jamaicans suffer from chronic kidney disease, with many others being unaware that they have the illness.

Tufton noted that his ministry will be looking into placing an additional two dialysis machines at the CRH to help ease the workload at the hospital’s renal department and provide treatment for more kidney patients.

“It is very expensive to treat kidney disease in the private sector, because we are talking about $12,000 to $15,000 per treatment; and you need two or three per week, which is a tidy sum which most Jamaicans cannot afford. The solution could be to add more machines, and we are working on that,” said Tufton.

“I do believe we are restricted here at CRH by virtue of the fact that we have construction taking place (for the restoration of CRH’s main building and creation of the Western Children Hospital), and the space is limited, but what I am being told is that two additional machines could offer some additional support. We will look into that to see to what extent those can be acquired, and whether we can accommodate them in this space,” Tufton added.

Heather Headley, the ward sister in charge of the CRH’s Renal Unit, said that dietary changes will go a long way towards cutting down or slowing the development of kidney failure and other non-communicable diseases.

“Dietary changes, lifestyle changes, and cutting the fast food are important, because the most common cause of renal failure in Jamaica is diabetes, and second is hypertension. So we want to prevent the diabetes and hypertension, or if you have diabetes and hypertension, to slow the progress going towards renal failure and other diseases. Medication compliance and dietary changes are very important,” said Headley.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com