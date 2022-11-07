Curfew extended in East Kingston

The curfew that has been in force in sections of the Kingston Eastern Division since last week has been extended, the police said.

The curfew will now continue until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

SOUTH: Along St Patrick Road from Oliver Road to Wareika Road.

EAST: Along Wareika Road from St Patrick Road running along an imaginary line 40 meters north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

WEST: Along Oliver Road from St Patrick Road extending along an imaginary line 40 meters north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

NORTH: Along an imaginary line running forty meters north, parallel to the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

The police are reminding persons that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.