Future leaders awarded for academic excellence

Sixty-seven young people from low-income families were awarded for academic excellence by Future Leaders of Jamaica Foundation (FLJ).

The scholarship recipients are beneficiaries spanning the past 10 years since the non-governmental organisation began its operation on providing educational and mentorship support to high-school students.

The students, while on the scholarship programme, had to display good conduct, attend school regularly, participate in community service, and maintain at least a B average.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries at the recent awards ceremony, Shane Bennett said that a FLJ scholarship helped him achieve professional success. The former Kingston College student is now an actuarial science student at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

“There were several events throughout the years, aimed primarily towards building a greater sense of community and togetherness within the FLJ family. From the traditional events, such as the meet-and-greet and our annual Labour Day projects to the recent showcase, these initiatives have assisted me in maturing into a well-rounded and conscious individual,” said Bennett.

The FLJ, with the help of donors and sponsors, provides various support to its scholarship recipients in the form of financial funding, mentorship, and academic assistance. The recipients also receive a laptop upon reaching grade 10, while the senior students are further provided Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) preparation classes.

Each scholarship recipient receives a renewable scholarship of a minimum of $35,000, paid directly to their high school, which may be used to cover tuition, books, and other educational expenses. The sixth-form students receive $45,000 yearly.

“Over the last 10 years, we have graduated 26 fifth-form students, and every one of those 26 students attained a minimum of seven CSEC subjects. Seventy-five per cent of our graduates have gone on to universities …we have now challenged ourselves at FLJ that by year 15 (anniversary), we should be awarding 100 scholarships per year,” Executive Director of FLJ Dwight Green said.