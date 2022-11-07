Golding won't be PM because of his colour- Warmington

The Jamaica Labour Party's Area Council Two chairman, Everald Warmington, has asserted that Opposition Leader Mark Golding will never become prime minister of Jamaica because of his skin colour.

Speaking at the St Catherine North Eastern constituency conference on Sunday evening, Warmington painted the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party as unbeatable, before seizing on Golding's racial background as a disqualifier, despite the fact that the opposition leader was born in Jamaica.

"Dem use to sey my leader born yah. Seaga born a Boston because of accident, wey Mark Golding mother and father come from?" Warmington questioned to loud shouts of "shower Labourites" from the large crowd attending the conference.

Warmington continued: "So don't talk say my leader born yah and you attack [Edward] Seaga and you don't attack this leader. If he wants to be prime minister go back a England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland, but him nah beat Michael Andrew Holness, I don't talk about colour and race, but they started it, so let me finish it."

"Dem sey Seaga born up deh so, but wey fi dem leader come from? Backra master," said the St Catherine South Western Member of Parliament who over his lengthy political career has been involved in numerous controversies.

"I don't toe party line. I talk from my heart, and now that I am on my way home, I can say anything I want to say as long as I don't embarrass the prime minister. Let them go to hell!" declared Warmington, who has pledged not to run in another general election.

- Ruddy Mathison

