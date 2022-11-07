HAJ fires managing director Patrick Thelwell

The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) has terminated the contract of managing director, Dr. Patrick Thelwell, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced a short while ago.

The termination took effect on November 4.

OPM said the decision was made by HAJ's board following a management audit of the agency.

Doreen Prendergast, chief technical officer in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, has been seconded to HAJ as managing director, in the interim, until a new managing director is recruited.

