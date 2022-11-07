Sangster to carry out full-scale emergency simulation on Wednesday

The management of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, is urging members of the public to exercise caution between the Flanker main road and the Whitehouse community on Wednesday morning, as it carries out a full-scale emergency simulation exercise.

In a media release on Monday, the airport's operator, MBJ Airports Limited, said there will be significant movement of emergency response vehicles in the area between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

It noted that it is mandated to conduct a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise biennially.

It said the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident occurring over water and will test the ability and evaluate the effectiveness of the Airport's Emergency Response System.

MBJ explained that, as part of the exercise, emergency response vehicles will traverse between the Flanker main road and the Whitehouse community as if it were a real-life scenario.

