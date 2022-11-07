Toddler among two shot in Above Rocks

The St Catherine North police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a double shooting, in which a toddler was among the victims, in the Above Rocks community, in the parish, on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m.

The Gleaner understands that the two-year-old child and an adult were at home when gunmen fired several shots inside their home, located in Barnett district in Above Rocks.

“The child got shot in his foot,” a representative from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told The Gleaner.

A suspect has reportedly been detained and an illegal firearm seized following a probe by the police.

The toddler and a 25-year-old victim are reportedly being treated at hospital.

"The shot fly through... the baby lucky. Mi glad it never worse," a resident told The Gleaner.

- Andre Williams

