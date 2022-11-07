Tufton dismisses PNP protests as 'desperation'

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has denounced as "desperation" the recent demonstrations and calls by the People's National Party (PNP) for his resignation over the deaths of 13 babies during a bacterial outbreak at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

Speaking on Sunday at a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Area Council Four meeting at Bethel Primary and Infant School in Hopewell, Hanover, Tufton urged supporters not to pay attention to what he described as "distractions" and the PNP's efforts to cover up its past failings.

"I can only wonder whether or not this organisation is going through a sort of attempt of an exorcism or purge of their own ghosts. I respect your opinions, and those opinions are important in our democracy, but don't use me to experience your own purging based on your own regrets," Tufton said sternly.

"We must not give Jamaicans the impression that if they are sick, they cannot go to a health centre or a hospital. That is the extremity that the PNP is going to, and it must be rejected," Tufton added.

There have been mounting calls for Tufton to resign or be fired over the deaths of the 13 babies, which occurred over a four-month period at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

Members and supporters of the PNP have staged several demonstrations across the island calling for Tufton's removal, including outside the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine, the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James and the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

The protesters have charged that Tufton knew about the deaths from July and failed to adequately inform the Government and the country.

-Christopher Thomas

