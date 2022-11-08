Jamaicans appointed to act as judges in Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

﻿Two Jamaican legal experts in civil and commercial law have been appointed to act as high court judges in the Commercial Division of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

They are retired Supreme Court Judge Ingrid Mangatal and King's Counsel Tana'ania Small Davis, who is a partner in the law firm Livingston, Alexander and Levy.

They will be assigned to the territory of the British Virgin Islands.

Small Davis, who was called to the Jamaican Bar in 1992, is to act from November 21 to December 23.

Justice Mangatal's appointment is to commence on January 1, 2023 for a year.

“I plan to do my best and apply the skills that I have acquired over 35 years in private and public service. In particular, to apply the knowledge and experience that I have acquired while presiding on the Bench in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, collectively, for 17 years,”Justice Mangatal said today.

Small Davis who worked in the British Virgin Islands from 1999 to 2012 says she plans to do her best.

Small Davis was also president of the British Virgin Islands Bar Association.

After 12 years in private practice, Justice Mangatal was appointed a parish judge from 2001 to 2003. She next worked in the Attorney General's Department and served as Senior Assistant Attorney General and Director of Litigation. She also acted as Deputy Solicitor General.

Justice Mangatal was appointed a Supreme Court Judge from 2003 to 2014 and was appointed to act on the Court of Appeal Bench.

She applied and obtained early discretionary retirement from the judiciary in Jamaica. She was next appointed a judge in the Cayman Islands Grand Court and served from January 2015 to October 2019.

Former Supreme Court Judge of Belize, Sonya Young, who is a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Belize has been appointed to act, effective February 1 next year, as a High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

-Barbara Gayle

