N.C.B. Foundation shifts CSEC bursary support to IT students

The N.C.B. Foundation is reporting that it has decided to now shift its bursary support at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level to students sitting Information Technology (IT).

Since 2003, the foundation had been providing assistance to students sitting Principles of Accounts and Principles of Business.

In a statement today, the foundation said that it has decided to now lend its full support to IT students to help them prepare for the emergence of in-demand jobs requiring this subject.

“The support of this subject helps to put students on the right path for tertiary studies, which is also aligned with the foundation's goal of enabling Jamaica's digital transformation by expanding our pool of digital producers” said CEO of N.C.B. Foundation, Nadeen Matthews Blair.

To date, the foundation has invested approximately $229 million in the programme, which has benefited over 107,000 students.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The programme works in partnership with the Ministry of Education subsidy, and therefore helps to ensure that all students can meet the minimum subject requirement for admission into tertiary level institutions or to advance in the workplace.

The N.C.B. Foundation says it continues to collaborate with local and international organisations to support students who share this passion for innovation and digital transformation.

How to access the subsidy

While the application process for the subsidy remains the same, students applying must have an average of 70% or higher in their subject area from the list of qualifying schools across the island.

Special consideration is also given to PATH students and wards of the State, who qualify with 50% or higher.

For schools to qualify to submit students, they must have had a 90% sit rate in the prior year's examination in the confirmed subject areas.

Qualifying schools must submit their information via the online application portal at www.myncb.com/CSEC between November 9 and 23, 2022.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.