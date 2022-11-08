Stony Hill Market to be reopened on November 22

Renovation of the Stony Hill Market in St Andrew is more than 90 per cent complete, says Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams.

The facility will be officially reopened during a ceremony on Tuesday, November 22.

Williams made the announcement at today's monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, held at the corporation's Church Street offices in downtown Kingston.

“I have seen it and I am pleased. Within the resources that we have for these kinds of work, I am pleased,” Williams said.

He encouraged councillors to “make themselves available” and participate in the reopening exercise.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Work on the facility included upgrading the sanitary conveniences, lighting, roof and vending stalls as well as the general area.

The renovation forms part of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation's drive to improve markets across the municipality.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.