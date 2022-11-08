Tufton mulls boosting kidney transplants as disease nears crisis level

WITH THE prevalence of kidney disease nearing crisis level, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says increasing the number of kidney transplants is one viable solution to treat the growing number of persons at the chronic stage of the disease.

The health minister explained that Jamaica’s kidney transplant programme, which is currently undertaken in collaboration with bilateral partners, could be further bolstered with supporting legislation and regulations.

“It is a limited programme and one that I think we could do more of, and we must develop it. There are many things that need to be put in place [such as] legislation around organ registry and other important aspects of supporting organ donation,” he stated.

Tufton, who was speaking with journalists after touring the Cornwall Regional Hospital’s (CRH) Renal Department on Friday, said the number of Jamaicans developing renal failure and other complications as a result of kidney disease is worrying.

“There are 18 machines here [at CRH] and 104 patients that are being treated at least twice per week. The real challenge, though, despite the best efforts, is that we have a 400 to 500 waiting list [in the western region] because renal issues, kidney-related issues, based on lifestyle, based on consumption habits, is a major challenge that is developing into a crisis in the country,” he stated.

Kidney dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood when organs can no longer perform these functions naturally.

Tufton said data show that up to 900 persons require dialysis annually, noting that this “is an increasing number”.

This, he pointed out, “means that even with the best efforts to add more [dialysis] machines, you are going to have a waiting list, and it is a crisis at this rate.”

The health minister further argued that kidney issues are costly to treat at private health facilities, pointing out that the number of treatments [on average is ] two or three per week, which cost “a tidy sum, which most Jamaicans cannot afford”.

He said the solution for persons on the CRH’s waiting list would be the addition of more dialysis machines, but “we are restricted, here at Cornwall [Regional Hospital]” due to ongoing construction activities at the institution. “So space is relatively limited.”

“What I am being told is that two additional machines could offer some additional support. We will look into that to see to what extent those can be acquired and whether we can accommodate them in the space,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tufton is encouraging citizens to do more screening for the early detection and treatment of kidney-related issues.

“They don’t need [to get to] the extreme situation of being treated through [dialysis]. I really want to encourage Jamaicans to go to their health centres, go to their doctor, and as part of the screening process, examine their kidney functions so they know what can be done to sustain them,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, nurse in the CRH’s Renal Department, Heather Headley, said dietary and lifestyle changes are critical in preventing kidney disease.

“The most common cause of renal failure is diabetes ... second is hypertension. So we want to prevent the diabetes and hypertension, or if you have these illnesses, you want to slow the progress of going towards renal failure and other diseases. Medication compliance and dietary changes are very important,” she pointed out.

JIS