UK is fastest growing recovery tourism market for Jamaica

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has disclosed that the United Kingdom is the fastest growing recovery market for Jamaica.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the new advertising campaign dubbed 'Come Back', Bartlett said the market was trending ahead of 2019 figures.

“In 2019, we did 225,000 visitors and right now we are trending to make in excess of 230,000 visitors and earn 326 million pounds. This means the market is set to earn ten percent more than 2019 when we earned 295 million pounds," he said.

“The growth we are seeing is phenomenal and is being reflected in both arrivals and earnings and is taking us into 2023 with a strong destination position,” added Bartlett.

Bartlett was speaking to travel agents and participants at World Travel Market in London, one of the largest travel and tourism shows in the world, with approximately 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants.

Jamaica hit the two million stopover arrivals mark last month.

