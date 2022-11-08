Unidentified man's body thrown from car in Portmore

The Portmore police have launched an investigation after a man's body was thrown from a Toyota Probox motor car last night, along George Lee Boulevard in Edgewater, St Catherine.

It is reported that the body of the unidentified male had blood coming from the head.

The man was clad in a white shirt, khaki shorts and black slippers.

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened at 9:45 p.m.

The body was transported to the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine, where death was confirmed.

- Andre Williams

