$16m compensation for fisherfolk affected by Rio Cobre pollution

The government is proposing to pay $16 million in compensation to fisherfolk affected by the July fish kill in the Rio Cobre in St Catherine.

A media release on Wednesday from the minister with responsibility for the environment, Matthew Samuda, stated that the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) had recommended $57.2 million in compensation.

Samuda said the sum was calculated using the average daily catch of each species of fish and the number of fishermen estimated to be the area and affected by the pollution incident, which lasted 10 days.

The payment to fisherfolk is part of a wider compensation package totalling $115.7 million.

In addition to the compensation for fisherfolk, NEPA will also receive $15 million for ecological assessment; $10 million for natural resources valuation; and 14.3 million for oversight of remediation works by UC Rusal/Windalco.

The National Water Commission will be paid $42.9 million for revenue and operational losses, while the National Irrigation Commission will get $17.4 million.

The money is to be taken from the $117 million environmental performance bond paid by Windalco, which the government drew down on following the pollution of the river.

Samuda notes that the package is $107 million less than was recommended and says it will be addressed through other legal channels to hold Windalco accountable, and with upcoming budgetary allocations.

