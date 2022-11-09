Chef's decomposing body found in Hanover, husband in custody

A man is now in police custody after being named a suspect in the death of his wife in Logwood district, Hanover.

The decomposing body of 35-year-old Judeen Smith-Greyson otherwise called 'Youth Man' and 'Red Boot', a chef of Logwood district, was found at her home on Tuesday.

The police say residents described smelling a foul odour coming from her house and summoned them about 12:15 p.m.

The police found Smith-Greyson's body on the floor with several stab wounds.

Following several leads and police operations to apprehend Smith-Greyson's husband, he turned himself in to the May Pen Police in Clarendon early Wednesday morning.

The police say arrangements are being made for him to be interviewed.

