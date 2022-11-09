Driver of garbage truck that killed Clan Carthy schoolboy pleads guilty

The driver of the garbage truck that overturned, killing Clan Carthy Primary School student Benjamin Bair three years ago, today pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Home Circuit Court under a plea deal arrangement.

Alten Brooks will be sentenced on January 13 next year.

The court has ordered a social enquiry report as well as a copy of the driver's antecedent.

Bail was extended by the court for the Bull Bay, St Andrew, resident, who is in his mid-50s.

Brooks was arrested and charged in 2019 after the seven-year-old boy was crushed to death on October 28 on the school grounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., Benjamin was at school when the garbage truck that had been picking up trash hit a taxi and then overturned on the boy.

It was reported that at the time of the incident, the truck was left unmanned and that it slid down a slope.

The driver initially fled the scene.

Attorney-at-law Davion Vassell is representing Brooks.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.